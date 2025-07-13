403
Spy director states Ukraine needs ceasefire by end of 2025
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, has said that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia should be achieved before the end of 2025. Speaking to Bloomberg on Friday, Budanov stressed the urgency of halting the conflict, as Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground on multiple fronts and face difficulties in recruiting new soldiers. He also referenced the failed Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Region in 2024 as a costly setback.
Budanov stated, “A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible, well before the end of this year.” He added that reaching such an agreement is both possible and not overly complicated, provided Ukraine, Russia, and the US are all involved in the process.
Moscow has dismissed the idea of an unconditional and immediate ceasefire, demanding first that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Russian-claimed territories, end its mobilization, and stop receiving foreign military assistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of merely wanting a temporary pause in order to regroup and rearm. Russia has also made clear it will not tolerate NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, even under the label of peacekeepers.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned this week that preparations are underway for a possible third round of direct negotiations in Türkiye. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky noted during a summit in Rome that progress on prisoner exchanges agreed upon in Istanbul must come first.
