War Update: 200 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, 61 Russian Assaults Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , releasing the operational update as of 8:00 on Sunday, July 13, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched one massive missile and air strike, carried out 100 airstrikes, and dropped 179 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian defense positions and settlements. Additionally, the enemy conducted over 5,635 shellings, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,956 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted settlements such as Boyaro-Lezhachi, Shostka, and Khomyne in Sumy region; Lisne and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region; Charivne, Novoandriivka, Plavni, Prymorske, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 10 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, one command post, and one command and observation post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 18 combat engagements occurred; the Russians carried out 21 airstrikes, dropped 38 guided bombs, and conducted 323 shellings, including eight with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy conducted 11 offensive operations near Vovchansk, Zelene, Chuhunivka, and toward Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector , 10 Russian attacks were repelled near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults around Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and toward Serebrianka, Shandryholove, and Dronivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces halted 15 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Ivano-Darivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , six clashes occurred near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 12 Russian attacks were repelled near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and toward Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian forces stopped 61 Russian assaults near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Kotlyne, Myrne, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Oleksiivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's forces repelled 12 attacks near Dachne, Filia, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , no enemy offensive actions recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector , two Russian attacks were repelled near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russians carried out nine offensive operations near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of offensive group formations were spotted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to July 13, 2025 amount to approximately 1,033,930 personnel, including 1,240 troops lost in the past 24 hours.