Author Steven Norris Releases Two Groundbreaking Biblical History Titles Now Available Worldwide

Author and independent researcher Steven Norris announces the release of two deeply researched works that aim to transform how readers understand biblical history. Both books are now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers, offering accessible scholarship that challenges conventional perspectives.

Unraveling the Family History of Jesus

Subtitle: A History of the Extended Family of Jesus from 100?BC through AD?100 and the Influence They Had on Him, on the Formation of Christianity, and on the History of Judea

In this detailed and eye-opening study, Norris traces the lineage of Jesus of Nazareth beyond the familiar biblical genealogies to reveal a royal ancestry that has remained largely hidden. By identifying "Matthat" in Luke's gospel as Antigonus Mattathias II-the last King of Judea-Norris shows how Jesus's family was deeply entangled in the political and religious turmoil of the era. Readers will discover how these connections influenced the ministry of Jesus, shaped the early Christian movement, and contributed to the dramatic destruction of Jerusalem in 70?AD.

Identifying the Biblical Patriarchs from Non-Biblical Sources

For centuries, questions have lingered about the historicity of Genesis's patriarchs. In this compelling work, Norris argues that these biblical figures were not only real but are documented in ancient Sumerian and Assyrian records. Using detailed analysis, he identifies the patriarchs from Noah to Abraham with their counterparts in Mesopotamian history, showing that their famously long lifespans and achievements were preserved outside the biblical tradition. By bridging the gap between scripture and archaeology, Norris provides a richer, more nuanced understanding of the earliest biblical stories.

About the Author

Steven Norris is a lifelong student of history and genealogy, driven by a passion to uncover the human stories behind scripture. His research journey began with personal family genealogy that eventually traced connections to European royalty and, remarkably, to the extended family of Jesus himself. Norris's work stands out for its meticulous documentation and commitment to making scholarly research accessible to general readers.

Availability

Unraveling the Family History of Jesus and Identifying the Biblical Patriarchs from Non-Biblical Sources are both available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retail platforms.

Why These Books Matter

In an age of renewed interest in biblical history and ancient origins, Norris's works offer readers a fresh perspective grounded in historical records and genealogical research. These books invite scholars, faith leaders, and lay readers alike to reconsider longstanding assumptions about biblical characters and their real-world impact.