Living Martyr Of Kerala's Political Violence, C. Sadanandan Master, Nominated To Rajya Sabha
A retired high school teacher from Kannur and currently the BJP's Kerala state vice-president, Sadanandan Master, stands as a symbol of resilience and unwavering commitment to public life.
His political journey is etched with pain and perseverance.
On January 25, 1994, while serving as the RSS Kannur district sahakaryavahak, he was attacked by CPI(M) cadres near his home.
In a shocking act of political brutality, both his legs were severed.
Despite the life-altering assault, Sadanandan Master refused to withdraw from public service. Today, he moves with the aid of artificial limbs and continues to be active in political and social life.
The Rajya Sabha nomination is seen as a recognition of not only his courage but also his long-standing service to the party and society.
Known for his steadfast ideology and educational background, Sadanandan Master taught social science at Sree Durga Vilasam Higher Secondary School in Peramangalam, Thrissur district, until his retirement.
He had earlier contested as the BJP candidate from Koothuparamba Assembly constituency in Kannur, a region often in the headlines for political clashes.
During the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Sadanandan Master's story as a symbol of sacrifice and inspiration.
The Prime Minister had praised him for his courage and commitment to democratic values, despite facing unimaginable violence.
Reacting to his nomination, Sadanandan Master told IANS, "This is not just a recognition of my journey, but a consideration for the people of Kerala by the national leadership."
He also confirmed that Prime Minister Modi had personally spoken to him a few days ago regarding the nomination.
Political observers are seeing his elevation to the Upper House as an effort by the BJP to send a strong message of inclusion, acknowledging voices from states where the party has traditionally faced stiff opposition.
For Kerala, the nomination of Sadanandan Master is both symbolic and significant, a reminder of the human cost of political conflict and a tribute to those who continue to serve undeterred.
