Slovakia Seeks Assurances After Russian Gas Ban

2025-07-13 02:56:58
(MENAFN) Slovakia is aiming to obtain firm assurances by early next week to shield itself from the consequences of a forthcoming EU-mandated suspension on Russian gas imports, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico, as reported by a news agency.

The country has made securing these guarantees a prerequisite for endorsing the European Union’s newest sanctions package targeting Moscow.

Last month, the European Commission introduced a strategy intended to eliminate all Russian energy imports by 2027.

This plan, known as RePowerEU, faces opposition from Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, and reportedly Italy.

The Commission intends to implement it as trade legislation, a move designed to bypass vetoes from member states by adopting it through majority voting.

“We want to resolve this by Tuesday because tensions are rising on all sides,” Fico told the press on Saturday, emphasizing that Bratislava would continue to obstruct the sanctions’ approval without the vital guarantees.

Slovakia contends that the RePowerEU initiative could trigger supply shortages, higher costs, increased transit fees, and potential claims for damages from Russian energy company Gazprom.

Earlier in the week, Fico described the proposed scheme as “ideological” and insisted on receiving “clear guarantees, not political promises” regarding Slovakia’s energy security and the affordability of its energy supplies.

