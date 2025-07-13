Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump rejects cover-up allegations in Jeffrey Epstein case

2025-07-13 02:50:41
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has denied allegations of a cover-up related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, defending his administration’s handling of files concerning the convicted sex offender’s death in jail.

Some of Trump’s supporters, including journalist Tucker Carlson and former adviser Steve Bannon, have criticized a Department of Justice and FBI report that found no evidence of a list naming powerful individuals involved in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls. The report also concluded there was no foul play in Epstein’s 2019 death at a Manhattan jail, which was ruled a suicide.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, of creating the so-called “Epstein Files,” comparing it to the “fake” Steele dossier used against him. He questioned why Democrats hadn’t released the files if they contained damaging information against his MAGA movement.

Trump also praised Attorney General Pam Bondi and urged federal agencies to focus on investigating alleged Democrat-related scandals and the 2020 election, which he continues to claim was rigged. “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB – SHE’S GREAT!” he wrote, previously stating that the Epstein case distracts from more urgent matters like recent Texas floods.

FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed conspiracy theories around the case, calling them false on X. Critics have highlighted a missing minute of surveillance footage outside Epstein’s cell the night he died, suggesting the video may have been altered. Bondi, however, denied any suspicion regarding the footage.

The controversy has reportedly sparked tensions within the government, with media reports suggesting FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering resignation.

