Durov Criticizes French Probe into X
(MENAFN) Telegram's creator, Pavel Durov, criticized France's recent actions toward social media companies, describing the country’s moves as a “crusade” against freedom of expression and technological advancement.
His statement came shortly after French officials initiated a formal investigation into the platform X, which is owned by Elon Musk.
According to Durov, instead of resorting to legal action, French authorities should engage in direct dialogue with technology firms.
Durov, originally from Russia and now a billionaire tech entrepreneur, took to X to voice his concerns.
He argued that the decisions made by “French bureaucrats” would not only deter future investments but could also have long-lasting negative consequences on France's economic expansion.
The French government announced on Friday that it would be investigating the platform X over accusations of algorithmic manipulation “for purposes of foreign interference.”
This inquiry was launched following two separate complaints: one from a member of the French parliament and another from a government cybersecurity specialist.
Both individuals claimed that X posed a potential threat to the democratic fabric of the country.
As of now, Elon Musk has not made any public remarks about the investigation, according to a news outlet.
In response to the investigation, Durov warned that a handful of prosecutors, allegedly motivated by political gain or career interests, were putting the nation’s future at risk.
He emphasized that such matters “could (and should) be resolved through clear regulation and cooperation with tech leaders,” rather than through criminal prosecution.
