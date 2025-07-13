403
US Arrests Texas Man for Threatening Trump
(MENAFN) A man from Texas was taken into custody in the United States on Thursday over accusations that he made threats to assassinate President Donald Trump.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the suspect allegedly referenced a previous attempt on Trump’s life in his online remarks.
The purported threats surfaced shortly before Trump was scheduled to visit the Texas Hill Country on Friday.
The president's trip was part of a tour across areas in the state that were recently hit by destructive and fatal flooding.
Authorities identified the suspect as Robert Herrera, aged 52, who reportedly made the threatening comments on the Facebook page of a local media platform, as outlined by the DOJ in a Friday release.
Using the name ‘Robert Herrer’ on social media, he allegedly posted the message, “I won’t miss,” along with an image of Trump taken immediately after the 2024 shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Another user on the platform confronted Herrera about his post, to which he allegedly replied, “I’ll just come for you,” and shared a picture showing an assault weapon and several loaded magazines, based on details from court filings cited by the DOJ.
The incident referenced in his post relates to a real assassination attempt that occurred during a rally in Butler last July. While campaigning, Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman.
One individual in the crowd was fatally shot, and two others sustained injuries before the attacker was neutralized by a U.S. Secret Service sniper.
The incident referenced in his post relates to a real assassination attempt that occurred during a rally in Butler last July. While campaigning, Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman.
One individual in the crowd was fatally shot, and two others sustained injuries before the attacker was neutralized by a U.S. Secret Service sniper.
