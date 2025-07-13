403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SALT of Palmar unveils Tek Tek, a new restaurant on Mauritius’ wild east coast, inspired by local recipes and flavours bridging land and sea
(MENAFN- PRCO) Mauritius — SALT of Palmar has proudly launched its newest dining experience, Tek Tek; an intimate 10-seat restaurant which pays tribute to Mauritius’ rich culinary heritage through an immersive multi-course journey. The trailblazing restaurant is named after the humble shellfish found on the island’s shores, locally known as “tektek”. Generations of local women have harvested these clams, traditionally using spoons to gently scoop the sand before preparing them into a well-loved Mauritian soup and flavoursome broth. TekTek pays homage to this local delicacy, not only in name but in spirit, embodying a cuisine rooted in tradition, seasonality and the rich coastal ecosystems of Mauritius.
Under the guidance of Executive Chef Shiva Moonien, forgotten local recipes have been revived and transformed into refined, modern creations. From volcanic soil to coral reefs, each ingredient is chosen with intention and sustainably sourced, with a constantly evolving menu based on the freshest ingredients of the season. Responsibly harvested local seaweed is a key ingredient at Tek Tek, used not only in its recipes but also infused in the restaurant’s house-made seasoning blend. Rooted in the island’s ocean-to-plate tradition, Tek Tek is inspired by the island’s flavours; earthy, oceanic, fresh and full of character.
Blending storytelling with Mauritian craftsmanship, Tek Tek offers diners a front-row seat to the culinary process - 90% of food preparation unfolds in an open show kitchen, where guests can engage with chefs and explore the origins and techniques behind each dish. With interiors conceived by JFA Architects, Tek Tek’s design merges natural textures, soft lighting and an elegant atmosphere, creating a warm and inviting space with ocean views. Standout dishes include the namesake Tek Tek Soup, slow-cooked blue barred fish with curry butter sauce, and crispy shrimp tacos with cashew tofu cream and passionfruit pearl.
SALT of Palmar’s Executive Chef Shiva Moonien’s 25-year culinary journey began with a deep appreciation of traditional Mauritian recipes. He says: “The inspiration for Tek Tek comes from the deep connection between coastal regions and their people, places and produce, as well as the cherished family traditions I grew up with and the recipes of our island’s grandmothers. When I cook for our guests, it's not just about tasting the food - it's about experiencing the love and passion I put into every dish.”
From his early career in Mauritius’ luxury hospitality scene to honing his craft under Michelin-starred Chef Michel Roux on a global stage, Chef Shiva’s food philosophy is deeply rooted in celebrating local, seasonal produce. His expertise brings a refined yet soulful touch to every dish, preserving and elevating Mauritius’ culinary traditions, and sense of community and conscious dining.
Once a month, the experience extends beyond the restaurant with an eight-course culinary journey throughout the property, beginning with a herb-infused aperitif in the Secret Garden and concluding with dessert under the stars at the Rooftop bar, with surprises along the way. This progressive dining concept invites guests to savour meticulously crafted courses, each celebrating local ingredients, bold flavours and intricate techniques. Locally handcrafted ceramics and thoughtful wine pairings complement each individual dish, with a handwritten message from the chef setting the tone for a personalised journey.
“At SALT of Palmar, we believe that dining should be more than just a meal - it should be an experience that connects people to the flavours and traditions of Mauritius. With Tek Tek, we are taking this concept even further, offering an intimate space where guests can engage directly with our chefs and immerse themselves in a culinary journey that provides a gateway into Mauritian culture,” enthuses Raj Reedoy, General Manager at SALT of Palmar.
SALT of Palmar is an adults-only resort on the eastern coast of Mauritius, where the coast unfurls in traditional villages, swathes of raw beachfront, sugarcane fields, mangroves and lagoons. The property aims to connect guests to people, not just places, and immerse travellers into the heart of Mauritian life through the Skill Swap programme – exchanging their time, talent and skills with the local people. Guests are invited to participate in workshops from pottery making and painting, to vanilla farm planting and cooking with SALT’s talented team of chefs. Each guest receives a copy of This Is Mauritius – a guidebook created by the talented locals who know the people and places that make the island tick.
The 59-room hotel has been designed by French artist Camille Walala featuring stand-out prints and tribal pop colours. It is already home to a farm-to-table restaurant, The Good Kitchen, alongside a rooftop bar and a library. The SALT EQUILIBRIUM Spa complete with the first SALT Room for halotherapy on the island, is designed to boost guests’ respiratory system, immunity and energy levels.
Under the guidance of Executive Chef Shiva Moonien, forgotten local recipes have been revived and transformed into refined, modern creations. From volcanic soil to coral reefs, each ingredient is chosen with intention and sustainably sourced, with a constantly evolving menu based on the freshest ingredients of the season. Responsibly harvested local seaweed is a key ingredient at Tek Tek, used not only in its recipes but also infused in the restaurant’s house-made seasoning blend. Rooted in the island’s ocean-to-plate tradition, Tek Tek is inspired by the island’s flavours; earthy, oceanic, fresh and full of character.
Blending storytelling with Mauritian craftsmanship, Tek Tek offers diners a front-row seat to the culinary process - 90% of food preparation unfolds in an open show kitchen, where guests can engage with chefs and explore the origins and techniques behind each dish. With interiors conceived by JFA Architects, Tek Tek’s design merges natural textures, soft lighting and an elegant atmosphere, creating a warm and inviting space with ocean views. Standout dishes include the namesake Tek Tek Soup, slow-cooked blue barred fish with curry butter sauce, and crispy shrimp tacos with cashew tofu cream and passionfruit pearl.
SALT of Palmar’s Executive Chef Shiva Moonien’s 25-year culinary journey began with a deep appreciation of traditional Mauritian recipes. He says: “The inspiration for Tek Tek comes from the deep connection between coastal regions and their people, places and produce, as well as the cherished family traditions I grew up with and the recipes of our island’s grandmothers. When I cook for our guests, it's not just about tasting the food - it's about experiencing the love and passion I put into every dish.”
From his early career in Mauritius’ luxury hospitality scene to honing his craft under Michelin-starred Chef Michel Roux on a global stage, Chef Shiva’s food philosophy is deeply rooted in celebrating local, seasonal produce. His expertise brings a refined yet soulful touch to every dish, preserving and elevating Mauritius’ culinary traditions, and sense of community and conscious dining.
Once a month, the experience extends beyond the restaurant with an eight-course culinary journey throughout the property, beginning with a herb-infused aperitif in the Secret Garden and concluding with dessert under the stars at the Rooftop bar, with surprises along the way. This progressive dining concept invites guests to savour meticulously crafted courses, each celebrating local ingredients, bold flavours and intricate techniques. Locally handcrafted ceramics and thoughtful wine pairings complement each individual dish, with a handwritten message from the chef setting the tone for a personalised journey.
“At SALT of Palmar, we believe that dining should be more than just a meal - it should be an experience that connects people to the flavours and traditions of Mauritius. With Tek Tek, we are taking this concept even further, offering an intimate space where guests can engage directly with our chefs and immerse themselves in a culinary journey that provides a gateway into Mauritian culture,” enthuses Raj Reedoy, General Manager at SALT of Palmar.
SALT of Palmar is an adults-only resort on the eastern coast of Mauritius, where the coast unfurls in traditional villages, swathes of raw beachfront, sugarcane fields, mangroves and lagoons. The property aims to connect guests to people, not just places, and immerse travellers into the heart of Mauritian life through the Skill Swap programme – exchanging their time, talent and skills with the local people. Guests are invited to participate in workshops from pottery making and painting, to vanilla farm planting and cooking with SALT’s talented team of chefs. Each guest receives a copy of This Is Mauritius – a guidebook created by the talented locals who know the people and places that make the island tick.
The 59-room hotel has been designed by French artist Camille Walala featuring stand-out prints and tribal pop colours. It is already home to a farm-to-table restaurant, The Good Kitchen, alongside a rooftop bar and a library. The SALT EQUILIBRIUM Spa complete with the first SALT Room for halotherapy on the island, is designed to boost guests’ respiratory system, immunity and energy levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment