Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GAC Facilitates Easier Access To Release Orders Via Al-Nadeeb

2025-07-13 02:09:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and streamlining customs procedures, the General Authority of Customs (GAC) has announced two convenient methods for clearing agents to obtain a customs declaration's Release Order through the Al-Nadeeb Customs Clearance System.

According to the latest update from Qatar Customs, clearing agents can now:

First, print the Release Order directly from the system by selecting the“Print Release Order” option on the customs declaration screen.

This allows for instant access to the document within the Al-Nadeeb portal.

Second, receive the Release Order via email, automatically and immediately upon the release of the customs declaration-maintaining the previously practiced method for ease and continuity.

