MECC Removes Inappropriate Trees From Umm Al Maa Beach

2025-07-13 02:09:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve environmental balance, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through the patrols of the Department of Wildlife Protection and in coordination with the Department of Nature Reserves, has removed several trees that had been planted by beachgoers at Umm Al Maa Beach.

The trees were removed due to their incompatibility with the surrounding natural environment, which could negatively impact the ecological balance of the area.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the beach visitors for their environmental spirit and sense of social responsibility in attempting to green the beach.

However, it emphasized the importance of coordinating with the MECC before undertaking any environmental initiatives. Such coordination ensures the protection of biodiversity and ecological harmony across Qatar's various natural habitats.

