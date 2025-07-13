403
Mexico Denounces U.S. Tariffs as Unjust, Initiates Urgent Talks
(MENAFN) Mexico has denounced the United States’ recently announced tariffs as unjust, prompting both countries to initiate formal negotiations via a permanent bilateral working group, the Mexican government reported Saturday.
In a joint announcement, Mexico’s foreign affairs and economy ministries confirmed that a high-level delegation met with U.S. officials in Washington on Friday. During the discussions, Mexico was officially notified that the new tariffs would come into effect on August 1.
"We stated clearly that we believe this is unfair and that we do not agree," the ministries emphasized.
To safeguard jobs and businesses on both sides of the border, the two nations agreed to form a permanent bilateral working group tasked with tackling critical issues in their relationship and exploring alternatives to the tariff enforcement, the statement added.
Beyond tariffs, the group will also focus on matters including border security, migration, and water resource management.
"Starting July 11, we have created the space to resolve any possibility of tariffs being enforced on Aug. 1. In short, Mexico is already in negotiations," the statement concluded.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her country’s opposition to the tariffs during a Friday morning press briefing.
"We believe tariffs are not the solution. The best way to compete -- even for the United States -- is to strengthen our trade agreement," she said, referencing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
