China Unveils Carrier Power But Global Reach Remains Elusive
This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China publicly revealed the production facilities of its fifth-generation stealth fighter jets for the first time, signaling progress toward deploying these aircraft on its third aircraft carrier.
During a broadcast by state-run CCTV, at least two J-35 jets were observed at Shenyang Aircraft Corporation's (SAC) hangar, even though the report focused on the J-15T, an upgraded 4.5-generation carrier-capable fighter. Military analyst Song Zhongping said the J-35s were likely corrosion-resistant, carrier-based variants, marking the first public indication of their mass production. Both aircraft are expected to operate from the Type 003 aircraft carrier Fujian, currently undergoing sea trials and set for commissioning by year-end. Sun Cong, chief J-15 designer, highlighted software-defined functionality as key to faster aircraft development.
Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, a subsidiary of AVIC, is expanding its facilities, with provincial governor Wang Xinwei inspecting new construction sites this month. The company had earlier announced an 8.6 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) investment in a 4.2 square kilometer production site over five years. The move underscores China's accelerating naval aviation modernization and ambition to become a“deep blue-water” navy.
China's J-35A and J-15T carrier-based fighters mark a significant step in the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN's) ability to project power across the Indo-Pacific. However, persistent technological, operational and strategic constraints continue to limit the effectiveness of China's carrier aviation in high-end maritime conflict scenarios.
