Kushal Tandon Reacts To Fan Entering His Home Without Consent, Says 'It's Not Okay'
Television actor Kushal Tandon has shared a concerning incident with his fans, revealing that a fan entered his home "without permission" while he was not there.
The actor, who is best known for his work in popular shows like 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' 'Beyhadh,' and 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,' took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to address the situation.
In a detailed note, Kushal expressed how "deeply unsettling" the experience was, especially since his parents now live with him. He also went on to speak about the importance of "privacy" and "personal boundaries," reminding fans that while he values their love and support, entering his house is unacceptable.
"Hey everyone, Today, something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear -- this is not okay," Kushal said.
"My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I'm grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling."
"Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let's keep the love alive -- but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening. Kushal," he further added.On the work front, Kushal was last seen in 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' where he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He has also appeared in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. (ANI)
