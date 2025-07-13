Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kushal Tandon Reacts To Fan Entering His Home Without Consent, Says 'It's Not Okay'

Kushal Tandon Reacts To Fan Entering His Home Without Consent, Says 'It's Not Okay'


2025-07-13 02:00:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Television actor Kushal Tandon has shared a concerning incident with his fans, revealing that a fan entered his home "without permission" while he was not there.

The actor, who is best known for his work in popular shows like 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' 'Beyhadh,' and 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,' took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to address the situation.

In a detailed note, Kushal expressed how "deeply unsettling" the experience was, especially since his parents now live with him. He also went on to speak about the importance of "privacy" and "personal boundaries," reminding fans that while he values their love and support, entering his house is unacceptable.

"Hey everyone, Today, something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear -- this is not okay," Kushal said.

"My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I'm grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling."

"Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let's keep the love alive -- but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening. Kushal," he further added.On the work front, Kushal was last seen in 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka,' where he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He has also appeared in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. (ANI) 

MENAFN13072025007385015968ID1109793233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search