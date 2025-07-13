Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece Warns About Wildfire Threat Forecast

2025-07-13 01:57:15
(MENAFN) The National Observatory of Athens has issued a serious warning about an increased danger of wildfires across the region of Attica—which encompasses Athens and the nearby port city of Piraeus—during the months of August and September.

The FLAME Fire Meteorology Group, part of the observatory, highlighted that July experienced "significantly below-average rainfall," accompanied by "unusually high temperatures" and "intense atmospheric dryness" throughout the nation.

These meteorological factors have already heightened the fire threat in several areas, including Attica, the Peloponnese peninsula, western regions of Greece, the island of Crete, and the southern Aegean islands.

The group emphasized that with temperatures forecasted to climb further and dryness expected to persist, the danger of wildfires will likely escalate dramatically in August.

Looking ahead to September, FLAME predicts that this hazardous pattern will carry on.

Elevated temperatures will sustain the extreme wildfire threat, which is projected to spread further into regions like the southern Aegean and Crete, alongside the already vulnerable Attica, the Peloponnese, and western Greece.

In response to these alarming developments, FLAME has called on both local authorities and residents in high-risk zones to stay alert, adhere to "civil protection guidelines," and take preventive steps to minimize wildfire outbreaks as Greece approaches the height of the fire season.

