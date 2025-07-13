403
Macron Slams U.S. 30 Percent Tariffs on EU
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sharply criticized the United States' decision to impose sweeping 30% tariffs on European Union exports, calling for the urgent development of forceful retaliatory measures.
“Along with the President of the European Commission, France shares the same very strong disapproval at the announcement of horizontal 30% tariffs on EU exports to the United States from August 1st,” Macron stated in a post on X.
He emphasized the importance of the European Commission taking a firm stand to defend the bloc’s interests. “In particular, this implies speeding up the preparation of credible countermeasures, by mobilising all the instruments at its disposal, including anti-coercion, if no agreement is reached by August 1st,” he added.
Macron also reaffirmed France's commitment to ongoing talks, signaling hope for a negotiated resolution. He expressed “full support” for negotiations that “will intensify” in the lead-up to the deadline, aiming for a deal “reflecting the respect that trading partners like the European Union and the United States owe each other, with their shared interests and integrated value chains.”
The U.S. move stems from former President Donald Trump, who earlier announced via Truth Social that a 30% tariff would be implemented on imports from both the EU and Mexico starting August 1. The announcement threatens to derail ongoing trade discussions, which EU officials had hoped would culminate in a comprehensive agreement this month.
In his post, Trump included copies of letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, formally notifying them of the tariff imposition.
Responding to the development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed a willingness to pursue a resolution before the August deadline. She pledged to protect EU economic interests through proportionate countermeasures, if necessary.
