403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Labour MPs Urge UK to Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Almost 60 members of the British Labour Party have pressed the UK administration to formally acknowledge Palestine as an independent state and to swiftly intervene to prevent what they referred to as “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza, according to a report by a news outlet on Saturday.
The appeal was coordinated by the Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East and received backing from 59 Labour lawmakers, spanning both moderate and progressive factions within the party.
The letter was addressed to Foreign Secretary David Lammy and delivered on Thursday.
In their message, the MPs implored Lammy to take swift measures to block Israel’s alleged initiative to construct a so-called “humanitarian city” consisting of tents amid the devastated remains of Rafah, located in southern Gaza.
They cautioned that such a move would constitute the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians and the systematic removal of Palestinian presence.
"It is with great urgency and concern that we are writing to you regarding the Israeli defence minister’s announcement on Monday of his plans to forcibly transfer all Palestinian civilians in Gaza to a camp in the ruined city of Rafah without allowing them to leave," the letter stated, branding the proposal as “ethnic cleansing.”
The signatories emphasized that the United Kingdom must respond assertively.
They called not only for the reinstatement of financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and for continued efforts toward the release of hostages, but also urged the government to implement a ban on goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"By not recognising [Palestine] as a state, we undermine our own policy of a two-state solution and set an expectation that the status quo can continue and see the effective erasure and annexation of Palestinian territory," the MPs added.
The appeal was coordinated by the Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East and received backing from 59 Labour lawmakers, spanning both moderate and progressive factions within the party.
The letter was addressed to Foreign Secretary David Lammy and delivered on Thursday.
In their message, the MPs implored Lammy to take swift measures to block Israel’s alleged initiative to construct a so-called “humanitarian city” consisting of tents amid the devastated remains of Rafah, located in southern Gaza.
They cautioned that such a move would constitute the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians and the systematic removal of Palestinian presence.
"It is with great urgency and concern that we are writing to you regarding the Israeli defence minister’s announcement on Monday of his plans to forcibly transfer all Palestinian civilians in Gaza to a camp in the ruined city of Rafah without allowing them to leave," the letter stated, branding the proposal as “ethnic cleansing.”
The signatories emphasized that the United Kingdom must respond assertively.
They called not only for the reinstatement of financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and for continued efforts toward the release of hostages, but also urged the government to implement a ban on goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"By not recognising [Palestine] as a state, we undermine our own policy of a two-state solution and set an expectation that the status quo can continue and see the effective erasure and annexation of Palestinian territory," the MPs added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment