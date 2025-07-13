CM Stalin Expresses Delight At Gingee Fort Getting UNESCO World Heritage Tag

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed joy over the inclusion of Gingee Fort in the prestigious list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Taking to social media, CM Stalin wrote:“Delighted that #GingeeFort, famously known as the 'Troy of the East', has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Maratha Military Landscapes of India. This majestic hill fortress now joins Tamil Nadu's proud list of #UNESCO sites including the Great Living Chola Temples, the monuments at Māmallapuram, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and the Western Ghats. A proud moment for Tamil Nadu and its enduring cultural heritage.”

Gingee Fort, located in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, was among the 12 historic forts that make up the Maratha Military Landscapes of India. It was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in Paris.

The recognition brings global acclaim to the site and is expected to boost international tourism to the region. The Maratha Military Landscapes include a total of 12 fort sites, 11 of which are located in Maharashtra, with Gingee Fort being the sole representative from Tamil Nadu.

The nomination for the UNESCO tag was submitted for the 2024-25 cycle by the Government of India, and the process involved over 18 months of evaluation, technical reviews, and on-site assessments.

According to a press release, the proposal was submitted to the WHC in January 2024, followed by several rounds of technical meetings and a site visit by experts from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in September last year.

The WHC took the final decision on Friday after a thorough review. The Nomination Dossier and Management Plan for Gingee Fort were prepared by the Development and Research Organisation for Nature, Arts and Heritage (DRONAH), an interdisciplinary organisation.

The documentation followed UNESCO's Operational Guidelines for the World Heritage Convention and included details such as the historical significance, conservation status, protection mechanisms, and long-term management plans for the site.

Gingee Fort, built in 1200 CE by Ananta Kon of the Konar Dynasty, stands majestically across three rocky hillocks -- Rajagiri, Krishnagiri, and Chandragiri.

Known for its formidable defences and strategic design, the fort was considered nearly impregnable. Over the centuries, it passed through the hands of several dynasties and colonial powers, including the Vijayanagar Nayaks, Marathas, Mughals, Nawabs, French, and British.

The fort's inscription marks a significant milestone in Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage preservation and adds to the state's growing list of globally recognised historical landmarks.