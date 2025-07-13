Ukrainian Interceptor Drone Takes Down Russian ZALA Recon UAV In Precision Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksii Biloshytskyi on Telegram , where he also published the video footage.

"FPV air defense operators from the Khyzhak brigade destroyed a Russian ZALA drone - an expensive reconnaissance complex the enemy used to coordinate attacks. But this time, it failed. A single precise detonation by an FPV drone - and the enemy device goes down," the video caption states.

Biloshytskyi noted that intercepting a reconnaissance drone is no easy task. It requires precise coordination, the right launch timing, altitude buffer, and skilled operators.

He emphasized that FPV air defense represents a new era in the battle for the skies. Unlike traditional anti-aircraft systems, interceptor drones are significantly cheaper, capable of patrolling designated areas, and in the future, could become reusable.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv region, nearly 650 Russian drones have been intercepted over four months of the experimental Clear Sky project.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine