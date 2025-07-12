

Ozzy Osbourne: The Prince of Darkness Who Shines with Generosity By Beleida Delgado July 12, 2025

For decades, the figure of Ozzy Osbourne has been shrouded in controversy, criticism, and fascination. Known worldwide as the Prince of Darkness, frontman of Black Sabbath, and a living symbol of heavy metal, Osbourne has frequently been judged for his appearance, his excesses, and his unbridled lifestyle. However, behind the makeup, the guttural screams, and the sensationalist covers, there is a human being who has demonstrated a deep social conscience and a generous heart.

This July 5, 2025, at his final concert, titled Back to the Beginning, in his hometown of Birmingham, Ozzy not only bid farewell to the stage, but also offered an act of humanity that defies all stereotypes: he donated all of the event's proceeds-a monumental sum of $200 million-to three charities that reflect his personal story and his commitment to the most vulnerable.

The funds were distributed equally between Cure Parkinson's, which funds research into the disease he suffers from; Birmingham Children's Hospital, which cares for children from the city where he was born; and Acorn Children's Hospice, a haven of care and dignity for children with serious illnesses. These are not casual causes or empty gestures: they are choices that reveal both pain and hope, both personal struggle and social responsibility.

The paradox-and profoundly revealing-is that this act of kindness comes from a figure historically vilified by conservative and moralistic sectors, who have confused rock's aesthetic with a supposed lack of ethics. Ozzy has been caricatured as satanic, insane, or dangerous, but his ultimate legacy completely contradicts those labels. In a world where many artists amass fortunes without looking back, he chose to close his cycle with an action that will save lives, alleviate suffering, and fund science that could change the fate of thousands.

This gesture should force us to rethink our ideas about who we consider“heroes” and what values we exalt. Perhaps the Prince of Darkness understood better than many what it means to illuminate the darkness of others.

Because in the end, true light doesn't always come from where we expect.

Some of the bad guys and Satanists who enlightened us with their kindness that day

Black Sabbath (Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward)

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Rival Sons

Supergroup led by Tom Morello

Formed by dozens of celebrated musicians who came together for special moments, including:



Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Slash and Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

Jonathan Davis (Korn)

Frank Bello and Scott Ian (Anthrax)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth)

Sammy Hagar (Van Halen)

K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Jake E. Lee, Rudy Sarzo, Mike Bordin (Ozzy's former musicians)

Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Sleep Token, Andrew Watt, Zakk Wylde



Breaking the Law (Judas Priest) with Billy Corgan and Tom Morello

Flying High Again with Sammy Hagar

Walk This Way (Aerosmith) with Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, Travis Barker, and Andrew Watt

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin) with Tom Morello, Chad Smith, and Nuno Bettencourt

Jack Black performed“Mr. Crowley” alongside young musicians connected to Tom Morello and Scott Ian

Danny Carey (Tool), Travis Barker, and Chad Smith performed“Symptom” of the Universe”

Yungblud covered“Changes”

Fred Durst performed a pre-recorded version of“Changes” with a cellist

Jason Momoa was the master of ceremonies, shining with a metal energy Brian May (Queen) watched from the audience like a dedicated fan

Other highlights from the mega-show:

