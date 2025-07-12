Dutch PM Voices Concern Over US Tariffs On EU Goods

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, July 13 (IANS) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed concern over a new US decision to impose steep import tariffs on goods from the European Union (EU).

"The US announcement of 30 per cent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union is concerning and not the way forward," Schoof wrote on social media platform X.

"The European Commission can count on our full support," he added. "As the EU, we must remain united and resolute in pursuing an outcome with the United States that is mutually beneficial."

Schoof's remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington plans to impose a 30 per cent import tax on EU exports starting August 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

The European Union will allow complete, open Market Access to the United States, Trump said in its letter posted on Truth Social, or“whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on the 30 per cent that we charge.”

The 27-country EU bloc is under pressures as Germany urged a quick deal to safeguard its industry.

Earlier, the US President advised countries in ongoing trade talks with his administration to "just keep working hard" ahead of the August 1 negotiation deadline, repeating his claim that America has been taken advantage of by "both friend and foe" for many years.

Trump made the remarks before departing for a flood-ravaged area in Texas, as South Korea, Japan and other countries strive to reach deals with the United States to avoid or minimise the impact of steep "reciprocal" tariffs that are set to take effect on August 1.