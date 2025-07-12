US Lawmakers See Two Realities At Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz called conditions“vile,” with 32 men crammed into cage-like units sharing just three toilet-sinks. Temperatures hit 83°F in supposedly air-conditioned areas, with grasshoppers swarming everywhere.Also Read | Stellan Skarsgard shocks film festival with Nazi claims about Ingmar Bergman
Though guards prevented direct talks with detainees, Rep. Maxwell Frost heard shouts of“I'm an American!” and chants of“Libertad!” (freedom). Florida Democrats had sued to access the facility after being turned away on July 3.Republicans defend facility as 'secure'
Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia saw the same facility differently, calling it“well-run” with clean quarters and working AC.
He dismissed Democrats' criticism as exaggerated:“It's a detention center, not the Four Seasons” . Florida officials insist the site meets all standards, providing three meals daily, showers, and medical care .
The Everglades camp, built in 8 days, holds up to 3,000 detainees and was praised by former President Trump during his July 3 visit . Its nickname references both the infamous prison and DeSantis' joke that escaping would require“running from alligators”.Detainees report maggots, no showers, and despair
Before the tour, detainees described grim conditions in phone calls. Leamsy La Figura, a Cuban musician, said food contained maggots, water for bathing was unavailable for days, and stadium-like lights burned 24/7.
A Colombian man reported withheld medication and confiscated Bibles, saying“They told us there's no right to religion here”.Also Read | Stellan Skarsgard shocks film festival with Nazi claims about Ingmar Bergman
Families echoed these claims, with one detainee's wife calling treatment“horrible” and noting toilets overflowed onto floors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment