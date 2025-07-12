Blockchaincloudmining Launches XRP-Powered Cloud Mining Contracts Offering Daily Profits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BlockchainCloudMining, a next-generation decentralized mining platform, today announced the launch of a new XRP-integrated blockchain cloud mining product, enabling crypto investors to use Ripple's fast, low-fee currency to access guaranteed-yield mining contracts - a first-of-its-kind offering tailored to experienced traders seeking consistent returns.

As Bitcoin's price rallies past $116,000, with projections as high as $200,000 by year-end, many traders are shifting focus from speculation to sustainable strategies. BlockchainCloudMining's latest product launch lets users leverage XRP's speed, liquidity, and low transaction costs to mine top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) through secure, automated contracts.

New Offering Highlights:



Instant Signup Bonus: $12 credited to new users upon email registration



No KYC for Entry-Level Contracts



Daily Income Paid Automatically in Crypto



Sustainable Data Centers with Global Reach



XRP as Primary Payment & Settlement Option

McAfee® and Cloudflare® Certified Security Infrastructure

Examples of XRP-Enabled Cloud Mining Contracts:

⦁ [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6.

⦁ [WhatsMiner M66S]: Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5.

⦁ [WhatsMiner M60]: Investment amount: $1000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1000 + $196.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3,000 + $900.

⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950.

⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】: Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400.

Each contract delivers fixed, real-time income, not estimates. Users can track daily rewards transparently and reinvest automatically to compound gains.

Why XRP?

XRP's inherent advantages – including rapid settlement, near-zero transaction fees, and integration with global financial systems – make it an ideal choice for traders looking to convert idle assets into productive mining yields without converting to fiat or other cryptos.

“This is not just another mining platform – it's a new way to preserve and grow your digital wealth with XRP,” said a spokesperson for BlockchainCloudMining.“We're proud to provide an accessible, secure, and high-performing environment for crypto users who want daily income without selling their assets.”

Availability

The XRP-integrated contracts are now live and available globally via . Traders and investors can get started immediately with minimal setup.

Media Contact:

BlockchainCloudMining PR Team

...



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Email: ...