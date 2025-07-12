Karnataka: Russian Woman And Kids Found Staying In Gokarna Cave For Two Weeks, Rescued

Bengaluru: In what seems like a plot straight out of a movie, a Russian woman and her two children made a home out Gokarna Cave in Karnataka for two weeks. They were rescued eventually by the police on Saturday, July 12. The incident happened at Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Police officials told reporters that the woman, identified as 40-year-old Nina Kutina alias Mohi, was drawn to Hinduism and spiritually inclined. The patrol team was combing the area after a landslip, which led to the discovery of the family.

Mohi had kept a Rudra idol for doing Puja and meditation. Speaking to PTI, Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana stated that the police team found a saree and clothes which were kept for drying outside the cave. He added the woman would have reached the cave from Goa and that it was a mystery as to how they survived in the dense forest.

According to reports, the woman has been relocated to a nearby ashram. "We have contacted the Russian Embassy and formalities have been initiated for her repatriation. We will take her to Bengaluru from Gokarna and begin the deportation process,” the SP stated.