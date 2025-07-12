Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka: Russian Woman And Kids Found Staying In Gokarna Cave For Two Weeks, Rescued

Karnataka: Russian Woman And Kids Found Staying In Gokarna Cave For Two Weeks, Rescued


2025-07-12 03:11:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bengaluru: In what seems like a plot straight out of a movie, a Russian woman and her two children made a home out Gokarna Cave in Karnataka for two weeks. They were rescued eventually by the police on Saturday, July 12. The incident happened at Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk in Uttara Kannada district. Police officials told reporters that the woman, identified as 40-year-old Nina Kutina alias Mohi, was drawn to Hinduism and spiritually inclined. The patrol team was combing the area after a landslip, which led to the discovery of the family. 

Mohi had kept a Rudra idol for doing Puja and meditation. Speaking to PTI, Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana stated that the police team found a saree and clothes which were kept for drying outside the cave. He added the woman would have reached the cave from Goa and that it was a mystery as to how they survived in the dense forest. 

According to reports, the woman has been relocated to a nearby ashram. "We have contacted the Russian Embassy and formalities have been initiated for her repatriation. We will take her to Bengaluru from Gokarna and begin the deportation process,” the SP stated.

MENAFN12072025007385015968ID1109792707

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search