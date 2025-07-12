Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Reshuffle In Admin, Govt Orders Transfer Of 7 IAS Officers

Reshuffle In Admin, Govt Orders Transfer Of 7 IAS Officers


2025-07-12 03:08:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Lieutenant Governor has ordered the transfer and posting of seven IAS officers, aiming to streamline governance and enhance efficiency across key departments in of Jammu and Kashmir. The reshuffle, announced on Saturday, involves senior bureaucrats being assigned new roles with immediate effect.

According to the official order issued by the General Administration Department, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma (AGMUT:1994), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department. He will also hold additional charge of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT:1995), currently Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and also handling the Mining Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department. He retains his additional charge of the Mining Department.

Ms. Yasha Mudgal (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department, has been shifted to the Youth Services and Sports Department in the same capacity, while Sarmad Hafeez (AGMUT:2009), currently in Youth Services and Sports, moves to the Social Welfare Department.

Talat Parvez Rohella (AGMUT:2010), Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, has been appointed Chairman of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K.

Read Also Govt Orders Transfer Of Two JKAS Officers MHA Orders AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle

Bhupinder Kumar (AGMUT:2011), Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and holding several additional charges, is now posted as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi. He will continue with his additional responsibilities including Hospitality and Protocol and Census Operations.

Additionally, Ananth Dwivedi (AGMUT:2021), CEO of the State Health Agency and Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, will also serve as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department.

The reshuffle comes as part of the administration's ongoing efforts to optimize bureaucratic performance and ensure better service delivery across the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

MENAFN12072025000215011059ID1109792662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search