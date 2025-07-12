Reshuffle In Admin, Govt Orders Transfer Of 7 IAS Officers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Lieutenant Governor has ordered the transfer and posting of seven IAS officers, aiming to streamline governance and enhance efficiency across key departments in of Jammu and Kashmir. The reshuffle, announced on Saturday, involves senior bureaucrats being assigned new roles with immediate effect.

According to the official order issued by the General Administration Department, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma (AGMUT:1994), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department. He will also hold additional charge of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Anil Kumar Singh (AGMUT:1995), currently Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and also handling the Mining Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department. He retains his additional charge of the Mining Department.

Ms. Yasha Mudgal (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism Department, has been shifted to the Youth Services and Sports Department in the same capacity, while Sarmad Hafeez (AGMUT:2009), currently in Youth Services and Sports, moves to the Social Welfare Department.

Talat Parvez Rohella (AGMUT:2010), Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, has been appointed Chairman of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, J&K.

Bhupinder Kumar (AGMUT:2011), Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, and holding several additional charges, is now posted as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi. He will continue with his additional responsibilities including Hospitality and Protocol and Census Operations.

Additionally, Ananth Dwivedi (AGMUT:2021), CEO of the State Health Agency and Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, will also serve as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department.

The reshuffle comes as part of the administration's ongoing efforts to optimize bureaucratic performance and ensure better service delivery across the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.