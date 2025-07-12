Semicon India 2025 Scheduled For September In New Delhi

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced on Friday that the fourth edition of Semicon India 2025 will take place from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi.

The event represents a joint initiative between the India Semiconductor Mission and SEMI, the global industry association serving the manufacturing supply chains for the microelectronics, display, and photovoltaic industries.

The three-day conference is expected to attract over 300 companies from 18 countries, demonstrating India's strategic focus on developing a self-reliant and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' policy framework, which emphasises domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduced import dependence.

The conference will convene global chief executives, technology leaders, and policy experts to discuss critical industry topics including manufacturing trends, supply chain strategies, and emerging technologies.

Industry participants will share expertise on semiconductor manufacturing processes, technological innovations, supply chain resilience, and evolving market dynamics.

The Indian government has positioned semiconductor development as a strategic priority, establishing the Semicon India programme to transform the country into a trusted semiconductor manufacturing hub.

To support this objective, the government has allocated Rs 76,000 crore for building a comprehensive domestic semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.

This year's conference will introduce several new features, including international pavilions, country-specific roundtable discussions, workforce development programmes, and a dedicated pavilion for startup companies.

These additions reflect the event's expanded scope and the government's emphasis on fostering innovation across different segments of the semiconductor industry.

