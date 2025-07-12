Tesla Set To Begin First Car Deliveries In India By August

MENAFN - KNN India)Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is likely to begin delivering its first cars in India as early as August 2025, marking a major milestone in the company's entry into the Indian market.

According to reports, the initial deliveries will include imported electric vehicles (EVs), most likely the Model 3 and Model Y, which will arrive through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The move comes months after the Indian government rolled out a new EV policy in March 2024, offering reduced import duties on electric cars for companies committing to local manufacturing within three years.

Tesla has expressed interest in setting up a manufacturing unit in India and is currently scouting locations for a potential factory, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu being considered.

Tesla's entry aligns with India's push towards green mobility and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. The company's arrival is expected to boost competition in the EV space, encouraging local and global players to accelerate their India plans.

While Tesla's initial offerings will be imported and priced at a premium, future locally manufactured models could be more competitively priced.

The Indian government expects Tesla's investment to support job creation and technology development in the EV ecosystem.

Reports also suggest that Tesla has been in talks with component suppliers and is considering forming partnerships to support its manufacturing and service operations in India.

Additionally, the company is expected to establish a robust charging infrastructure to support its vehicles.

As anticipation builds, Tesla is also preparing to open its first retail outlet in Mumbai on July 15, which will likely serve as a key touchpoint for Indian customers.

(KNN Bureau)