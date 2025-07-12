Needle-Spiking Attacks In France Prompt Government Warning, Public Fear

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A wave of needle-spiking attacks in public spaces across France has sparked widespread public fear and prompted the government to call for a“swift and firm criminal response,” as authorities grapple with a phenomenon that has intensified with the start of the summer festival season.

The attacks, carried out by unknown assailants who prick their victims with needles, have raised concerns that the instruments could be contaminated with diseases or harmful substances. Authorities have announced 12 arrests in connection with such incidents, as anxiety grows ahead of large public gatherings for Bastille Day and summer music festivals.

The phenomenon first emerged in 2022 but has seen a recent surge. During the nationwide Fête de la Musique on June 21, 145 people reported being pricked, following calls on social media for mass spiking attacks, particularly against women. Incidents have also been reported at the Printemps de Bourges festival and in nightclubs and on public transport in cities including Paris, Nantes, and Grenoble.

In response, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has sent a circular to all public prosecutors demanding a“swift” and decisive response to the incidents and ordering that specific investigation procedures be implemented immediately to preserve evidence.

“One person told me, 'I was pricked at the Fête de la Musique',” one victim said in a weary, clipped tone.“At one point, someone passed by me, and I felt a sharp sting.”

Judicial authorities have opened multiple investigations into the attacks, which have left victims with a range of symptoms. According to a 2024 study of several hundred of the 1,200 people who filed complaints that year, some victims initially felt a prick in the arm or thigh, later noticing marks. Others subsequently developed symptoms such as dizziness, hot flashes, or severe headaches.

Professor Joseph Bakhache, an infectious diseases specialist, said it remains difficult to confirm if injections of harmful substances have actually occurred, as clinical and laboratory tests have so far failed to provide proof.

“The most difficult task for us is to follow up on the type of needle used, especially as there are needles that can transmit infectious and chronic diseases, such as AIDS and Hepatitis B,” Bakhache told Asharq News.“The real fear for us remains on the trains, which are used by millions of citizens daily across France.”

He noted that, unlike narcotics, some injectable substances are difficult to detect, and expressed serious concern over the potential use of contaminated, second-hand needles.

Darmanin's circular stressed the need for comprehensive victim support and outlined the legal approach. If tests show a substance was injected, the crime will be treated as the administration of a harmful substance. If a prick is proven but no substance is found, it can be considered intentional violence with a weapon.

Local officials and event organisers have described the phenomenon as a“real source of concern.” Michel Grouyer, the mayor of Chatou, which is preparing to host the major“Electric Park” music festival in August, said prevention is difficult given that small needles or pins can be used.

“We have started to prepare and train police officers for non-routine search procedures to prevent, as much as possible, incidents of this type,” he said.

Organisers of some festivals have begun implementing technology to address the issue, such as the“Safer” mobile app, which allows attendees to immediately report an attack or send an alert. A dedicated team then finds the potential victim to offer assistance, including access to an on-site psychologist.