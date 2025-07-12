Iranian Foreign Minister Affirms Continued Cooperation With The International Atomic Energy Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that his country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not stopped, but "will take a new form."

During a meeting with representatives of foreign countries and international organizations residing in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that his country's nuclear program has always been and remains peaceful. He emphasized that Iran is a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will remain so, and is committed to the Safeguards Agreement.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, Araghchi, during the meeting, discussed his country's position regarding developments related to the nuclear file and the recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.