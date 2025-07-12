AURAK And Leading Global Engineering Body IEEE Firm Up Ties To Boost Best Practices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the university will benefit from updated content and joint conferences and workshops

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, July, 2025 - The UAE Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's leading professional organization for advancing technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) to promote best practices, elevate professional standards, and foster collaboration in technical and technological domains.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to establish a cooperative framework that includes co-hosting conferences and workshops, and expanding opportunities for student engagement and academic exchange.

The IEEE is a globally renowned organization committed to technological innovation and excellence through its publications, conferences, standards development, and educational activities. With over 486,000 members, including 189,000 student members, across more than 190 countries, IEEE represents a powerful global network of engineering and STEM professionals.

Dr. David Schmidt, President of AURAK, said:“It is an honour for AURAK to partner with the IEEE UAE Section, a distinguished organization recognized worldwide. The importance of electrical and electronics engineering has grown significantly, reflected in the increasing popularity of our programs. This collaboration will allow AURAK to tap into global expertise and advance academic excellence.”

The university anticipates a wide range of benefits. These include co-hosting IEEE events, facilitating guest lectures, and organizing workshops and Conferences-initiatives that will enhance AURAK's standing within the engineering education ecosystem.

Prof. Hussain Al Ahmad, Chair of the IEEE UAE Section, commented:“As a global community shaping future technologies and standards, IEEE places great value on partnerships with academic institutions. This MoU reflects our commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration. Together with AURAK, we aim to raise the bar in engineering education and cultivate a new generation of forward-thinking electrical and electronics engineers.”

Dr. Ali Al Ataby, Chair of the Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering at AURAK, added:“This partnership with the IEEE UAE Section is a moment of great pride for AURAK. The agreement opens up access to a wide range of IEEE services that will benefit both faculty and students, while also enhancing the university's brand profile. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful collaboration.”

Dr. Al Ataby also pointed out that AURAK students would benefit from access to IEEE's extensive resources, including the latest research, technologies, and global events. Participation in IEEE-sponsored conferences, competitions, and workshops will provide students with valuable hands-on experience and boost their career prospects.

Electrical and electronics engineers play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining systems that power everything from communication and automation to transportation and consumer electronics. They are also at the forefront of developing renewable energy technologies, smart grids, energy-efficient devices, and electric vehicle infrastructure-key areas in addressing climate change and driving sustainable development.

Globally, demand for electrical and electronics engineers continues to rise. According to recent projections, employment in the field is expected to grow by 9% between 2023 and 2033, significantly faster than the average for all occupations.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.