It's Not Easy To Challenge PM Modi, Many Have Tried But Failed: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Jagadguru Shankaracharya Maharaj Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati addressed several pressing national, political, and global issues on Saturday.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position in Indian politics, the Shankaracharya told IANS: "It is not easy to challenge PM Modi. Many are trying, but so far, no one has been able to shake him. He stands firm where he is, and no one has managed to displace him from that position."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's role in national politics and his efforts to counter PM Modi, he said: "Rahul Gandhi is indeed trying to challenge PM Modi. But challenging him is not easy. People are making efforts, yet PM Modi remains unshaken. He stands with strength, and no one has been able to move him from his place."

Regarding PM Modi's influence on the global stage, Swami Avimukteshwaranand remarked: "It is a matter of analysis how powerful he is in global politics. What we can see here is that he is the most powerful figure within his party. He makes the rules he wants, and everyone is expected to follow them. Even if we haven't seen international politics firsthand, we can see clearly within the country that no one in his party is more powerful than him."

Speaking about the demand for a Nobel Prize for Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he noted:

"At least the person who made the demand said it honestly. These days, most people speak in hushed tones, but he expressed his opinion openly - that takes courage. Awards like these aren't granted randomly - you have to apply, gather recommendations, and even push for them at a government level. If someone is openly admitting to doing this, that shows honesty. Others make similar efforts behind the scenes; at least this one came to light."

In response to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks on Dhirendra Shastri, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said:

"If Akhilesh Yadav says that money is taken under the table, perhaps that happens - but we have no such information. And let me ask - which politician or party doesn't take money? Doesn't Akhilesh Yadav or his party accept money? Every political party takes donations from the public, but there is no audit of it, nor does the public have the right to know how much was collected and from whom. At least Baba Bageshwar did not hide what he received - that's a form of honesty too."

Addressing reports of religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh, he said:

"Religious conversion is a serious issue and must be dealt with strictly. Converting someone through deception is a crime. After conversion, what exactly changes in one's life? Has poverty been eradicated, have illnesses disappeared, or have worries vanished? If not, then what was the purpose? There should be a registration process for conversions, prior notice should be given to district authorities, and both sides should be represented by experts during dialogue, so that the truth is revealed, and no one is misled."

On the recent shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, the Shankaracharya commented:

"This is all due to politics. Artists should limit themselves to their art. When they develop ties with politicians and publicise it, the opposing side finds reasons to target them. Such situations should be avoided. A true artist should remain immersed in their art and stay away from politics."