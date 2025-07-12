Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bosnia’s Institute for Missing Persons Sets Global Standard

2025-07-12 11:17:59
(MENAFN) In a nation where tens of thousands vanished amid the 1992-1995 Bosnian conflict, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Institute for Missing Persons has become a symbol of hope, reconnecting families with their missing relatives and establishing a worldwide example for post-war rehabilitation.

This national-level institute, created to locate and identify those who disappeared during the war, was established as a permanent institution in Bosnia, contrasting with other countries that often depend on temporary committees or international organizations.

Currently, almost 80 percent of the 32,000 individuals reported missing throughout the conflict have been located and identified — a success rate unparalleled globally — while over 7,600 remain missing.

Approximately 1,300 unidentified remains are still preserved in mortuaries throughout the country.

