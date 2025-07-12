Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France’s Constitutional Council Bars Three Lawmakers

2025-07-12 11:16:30
(MENAFN) On Friday, France’s Constitutional Council disqualified three deputies—Jean Laussucq, Stephane Vojetta, and Brigitte Bareges—and prohibited them from participating in politics for one year due to violations concerning campaign financing in the 2024 legislative elections.

The council released a verdict indicating that the trio conducted “irregular campaigns,” which resulted in the annulment of their parliamentary seats and an immediate one-year political ban.

The judgment detailed that Laussucq utilized his personal bank account to cover campaign costs, with a large share of the funding originating from “third parties.”

Bareges was found guilty of submitting “false invoices” by involving municipal workers from Montauban in her campaign accounting. Vojetta’s disqualification stemmed from discrepancies linked to transportation expenditures during his electoral campaign.

By-elections will be organized in the three electoral districts they formerly served.

