403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France’s Constitutional Council Bars Three Lawmakers
(MENAFN) On Friday, France’s Constitutional Council disqualified three deputies—Jean Laussucq, Stephane Vojetta, and Brigitte Bareges—and prohibited them from participating in politics for one year due to violations concerning campaign financing in the 2024 legislative elections.
The council released a verdict indicating that the trio conducted “irregular campaigns,” which resulted in the annulment of their parliamentary seats and an immediate one-year political ban.
The judgment detailed that Laussucq utilized his personal bank account to cover campaign costs, with a large share of the funding originating from “third parties.”
Bareges was found guilty of submitting “false invoices” by involving municipal workers from Montauban in her campaign accounting. Vojetta’s disqualification stemmed from discrepancies linked to transportation expenditures during his electoral campaign.
By-elections will be organized in the three electoral districts they formerly served.
The council released a verdict indicating that the trio conducted “irregular campaigns,” which resulted in the annulment of their parliamentary seats and an immediate one-year political ban.
The judgment detailed that Laussucq utilized his personal bank account to cover campaign costs, with a large share of the funding originating from “third parties.”
Bareges was found guilty of submitting “false invoices” by involving municipal workers from Montauban in her campaign accounting. Vojetta’s disqualification stemmed from discrepancies linked to transportation expenditures during his electoral campaign.
By-elections will be organized in the three electoral districts they formerly served.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment