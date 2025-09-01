Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liberia-flagged Israeli-owned tanker reports projectile explosion near it

2025-09-01 09:40:24
(MENAFN) A Liberia-flagged tanker owned by Israeli interests reported an explosion from an unknown projectile while sailing near the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday.

The vessel’s crew said they observed a nearby splash and heard a loud bang. UKMTO stated the incident occurred about 46 miles southwest of Yanbu. The tanker’s master confirmed that all crew members were safe and that the vessel continued its journey. Authorities are investigating, and ships in the area were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The report did not identify the attacker, but the area is within the operational range of Yemen’s Houthi group, which has previously targeted commercial shipping. Since November 2023, the Houthis have conducted missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,500 people have died in Israeli military operations.

These maritime attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing some vessels to bypass the Red Sea corridor and take longer routes around Africa. The incident follows confirmation that Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and several ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa on Thursday.

