UN Applauds Initial Phase of PKK Disarmament

2025-07-12 11:10:40
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday expressed approval of the initial phase of the PKK militant group's demobilization initiative.

"I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalization of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalization," stated UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing.

His comments followed an event where 30 PKK members — 15 of them female — surrendered their arms and dismantled them in the Sulaymaniyah region of northern Iraq.

The militants assembled in a cavern located within Surdas, a sub-region of Sulaymaniyah, where they exited with their weapons and moved to a designated area prepared for the disarmament process.

"We hope that it will encourage further steps towards lasting peace in the region," Dujarric added, affirming the UN’s willingness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."

Back in May, the PKK declared its intention to disband and relinquish arms.

This decision came after an earlier call in February from imprisoned PKK figure Abdullah Ocalan, who urged for the organization's termination along with its associated factions, advocating an end to the protracted armed struggle.

For over four decades, the PKK — designated a terrorist entity by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union — has orchestrated a violent campaign against Türkiye, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 individuals, including civilians, children, and the elderly.

