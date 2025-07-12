LEMME LAUNCHES DAILY GREENS SUPPLEMENT WITH 20+ SUPERFRUITS & VEGETABLES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, nearly 9 out of 10 people aren't eating enough vegetables each day. Lemme Greens helps bridge that gap with a delicious blend of organic greens, antioxidant-rich superfruits, and nutrients like Vitamin D3, B12, and Biotin to support energy, immunity, and healthy hair, skin, and nails.

"It's no secret that most people aren't eating enough fruits and vegetables. What often surprises my patients is how much that can affect digestion, immune function, hormone balance, and even cognitive health," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board-certified doctor and Lemme Medical Advisory Board Member. "Lemme Greens is a convenient way to increase daily intake of essential nutrients that help the body function properly and feel its best."

"Nutrition doesn't have to be complicated or boring," says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker. "Lemme Greens makes getting in your daily fruits and veggies feel simple, delicious, and something to actually look forward to."

Lemme Greens Gummies ($30): Daily Superfood Gummies formulated with 20+ superfruits and greens, essential vitamins and clinically-studied probiotics to support daily wellness, promote gut health & combat bloating.

Lemme Greens will be available to purchase exclusively on lemmelive & Tik Tok Shop on July 15th.

Follow on Instagram: @lemme

Download assets: HERE

Press Contact

Lemme

[email protected]

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

SOURCE Lemme