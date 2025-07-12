Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transitional President Of Syria Visits Tomb Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Transitional President Of Syria Visits Tomb Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


2025-07-12 10:04:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, currently on a working visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on July 12, Azernews reports.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave.

