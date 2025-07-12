Miningtoken Introduces Decentralized Cloud Mining Platform Designed For The Next Generation Of Crypto Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MiningToken, a decentralized platform built to democratize access to cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched its blockchain-powered cloud mining service. The platform offers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly solution for individuals and institutions looking to earn passive income from Bitcoin mining, without the complexity of owning or managing mining hardware.

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningToken, a decentralized platform built to democratize access to cryptocurrency mining, has officially launched its blockchain-powered cloud mining service. The platform offers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly solution for individuals and institutions looking to earn passive income from Bitcoin mining, without the complexity of owning or managing mining hardware.

By tokenizing mining power and distributing rewards through audited smart contracts, MiningToken delivers a seamless and scalable gateway to digital asset generation.





Mining Without Infrastructure Hassles

MiningToken's cloud mining model allows users to lease tokenized hash power directly from the platform. Once acquired, users begin earning mining rewards tied to real-world mining operations. The entire process is automated-from contract activation to daily payouts-enabling passive income generation without technical oversight.

All rewards are distributed in real time and are viewable through a personalized mining dashboard.

Key Highlights of MiningToken's Platform



Tokenized Mining Contracts : Users purchase mining power as digital tokens representing a share in MiningToken's hash rate pool.



Automated Payouts : Smart contracts distribute mining earnings daily to users' wallets.



$MTK Token Ecosystem : Native token used for staking, governance, exclusive rewards, and reinvestment options.



Transparent Metrics : Real-time mining data, hash rate visibility, and earnings projections ensure full transparency.

Global Accessibility : No hardware is required. Users from anywhere in the world can start mining in minutes.

New Short-Term Contracts Drive Profitability

In response to growing demand, MiningToken now delivers short-term mining plans delivering up to $525 in daily earnings , optimized for both cautious investors and seasoned holders. AI-powered hash allocation ensures contracts remain profitable and fair.

Click here to view the full contract and learn more about the offer

A New Era for Passive Crypto Income

MiningToken's strategy addresses key challenges in the mining industry-cost, complexity, and centralization-by using tokenized access and blockchain accountability. The result is a fully decentralized model that empowers users while ensuring operational efficiency and security.

“We believe crypto mining should be open to everyone, not just large industrial players,” said a spokesperson for MiningToken.“Our platform levels the playing field with transparent, scalable cloud mining that puts the user first.”

Future Outlook

With the growing demand for reliable, low-barrier crypto income sources, MiningToken is well-positioned to lead the cloud mining space. The company plans to expand its mining capacity, introduce tiered reward structures, and enhance the utility of the $MTK token through future DeFi integrations.

About MiningToken

MiningToken is a blockchain-based cloud mining platform offering tokenized access to real mining infrastructure. With a focus on transparency, decentralization, and ease of use, it allows users to earn daily rewards and participate in the crypto economy without the technical or financial barriers of traditional mining.

Learn more at

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Nell Hart Email: ...