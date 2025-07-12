403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran specifies conditions for continuing nuclear discussions
(MENAFN) Iran has indicated a willingness to restart indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States, but only if certain stringent conditions are met, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This statement follows recent Israeli and American military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran views as acts of aggression.
The sixth round of talks, initially planned for June 15 in Oman, was called off after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military personnel. Tehran described the assault as a de facto declaration of war. In response, the U.S. joined the offensive on June 22, deploying heavy bombers. President Donald Trump claimed that the strikes destroyed the facilities entirely—an assertion that has been contested by various news outlets.
In an interview with Le Monde, Araghchi condemned the strikes as violations of international law and accused the U.S. of abandoning diplomacy in favor of military action. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Iran remains open to negotiations, provided they are grounded in mutual respect, accountability, and firm assurances against future attacks.
Despite the heightened tensions, Araghchi confirmed that indirect diplomatic communications are ongoing through intermediaries. The U.S. State Department reiterated its commitment to peace, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce urging Iran to seize the opportunity for renewed dialogue.
Responding to Trump’s claims, Araghchi said it is a “miscalculation” to believe Iran’s nuclear program has been eliminated. He noted that damage assessments are underway and that Iran may seek reparations.
A major sticking point remains Washington’s demand that Iran cease all uranium enrichment, which Tehran deems unacceptable. Araghchi stressed that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful, legal, and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He reaffirmed that Iran is enriching uranium to 60%—far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear agreement that the U.S. withdrew from during Trump’s first term.
He concluded by rejecting any negotiations over Iran’s ballistic missile program, describing it as solely for defense and deterrence, and said it is unreasonable to expect Iran to weaken its defense posture under the current hostile circumstances.
The sixth round of talks, initially planned for June 15 in Oman, was called off after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military personnel. Tehran described the assault as a de facto declaration of war. In response, the U.S. joined the offensive on June 22, deploying heavy bombers. President Donald Trump claimed that the strikes destroyed the facilities entirely—an assertion that has been contested by various news outlets.
In an interview with Le Monde, Araghchi condemned the strikes as violations of international law and accused the U.S. of abandoning diplomacy in favor of military action. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Iran remains open to negotiations, provided they are grounded in mutual respect, accountability, and firm assurances against future attacks.
Despite the heightened tensions, Araghchi confirmed that indirect diplomatic communications are ongoing through intermediaries. The U.S. State Department reiterated its commitment to peace, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce urging Iran to seize the opportunity for renewed dialogue.
Responding to Trump’s claims, Araghchi said it is a “miscalculation” to believe Iran’s nuclear program has been eliminated. He noted that damage assessments are underway and that Iran may seek reparations.
A major sticking point remains Washington’s demand that Iran cease all uranium enrichment, which Tehran deems unacceptable. Araghchi stressed that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful, legal, and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He reaffirmed that Iran is enriching uranium to 60%—far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear agreement that the U.S. withdrew from during Trump’s first term.
He concluded by rejecting any negotiations over Iran’s ballistic missile program, describing it as solely for defense and deterrence, and said it is unreasonable to expect Iran to weaken its defense posture under the current hostile circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment