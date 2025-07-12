Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran specifies conditions for continuing nuclear discussions


2025-07-12 07:06:21
(MENAFN) Iran has indicated a willingness to restart indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States, but only if certain stringent conditions are met, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This statement follows recent Israeli and American military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran views as acts of aggression.

The sixth round of talks, initially planned for June 15 in Oman, was called off after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites and high-ranking military personnel. Tehran described the assault as a de facto declaration of war. In response, the U.S. joined the offensive on June 22, deploying heavy bombers. President Donald Trump claimed that the strikes destroyed the facilities entirely—an assertion that has been contested by various news outlets.

In an interview with Le Monde, Araghchi condemned the strikes as violations of international law and accused the U.S. of abandoning diplomacy in favor of military action. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Iran remains open to negotiations, provided they are grounded in mutual respect, accountability, and firm assurances against future attacks.

Despite the heightened tensions, Araghchi confirmed that indirect diplomatic communications are ongoing through intermediaries. The U.S. State Department reiterated its commitment to peace, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce urging Iran to seize the opportunity for renewed dialogue.

Responding to Trump’s claims, Araghchi said it is a “miscalculation” to believe Iran’s nuclear program has been eliminated. He noted that damage assessments are underway and that Iran may seek reparations.

A major sticking point remains Washington’s demand that Iran cease all uranium enrichment, which Tehran deems unacceptable. Araghchi stressed that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful, legal, and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He reaffirmed that Iran is enriching uranium to 60%—far above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear agreement that the U.S. withdrew from during Trump’s first term.

He concluded by rejecting any negotiations over Iran’s ballistic missile program, describing it as solely for defense and deterrence, and said it is unreasonable to expect Iran to weaken its defense posture under the current hostile circumstances.

