Golf: Aditi Ashok Lies Seventh At Halfway Mark In Evian Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Aix-Les-Bains (France), July 12 (IANS) Aditi Ashok stayed in the top-10 with another solid round, this time 2-under 69 to be 6-under for 36 holes at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Aditi, who has never had a top-10 finish in her previous 34 Major starts, has had rounds of 67-69 at the Par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club this week. Aditi lies four shots behind the leader, South Korea's Somi Lee (67-65) and was on 10-under par.

Aditi started from the tenth and two birdies and one bogey on either side of the course. She birdied the 11th, 17th, second and seventh and dropped shots on the 14th and the sixth.

Aditi's best showing in a Major came at the 2024 Evian when she was tied-17th. This is her 19th cut in 35 Major starts, the most by any Indian golfer, male or female. While men have four Majors each year, women play five Majors in a year.

This week Aditi is the only Indian in the field as Diksha Dagar narrowly missed out on making the field but will however play at the AIG Women's Open later this month.

Somi Lee with an eagle on the 9th hole and six birdies overall, sits top of the leaderboard and posted the round of the day at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Lee has had recent success at the Dow Championship, having holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole to claim victory alongside fellow South Korean Jin Hee Im.

Australia's Grace Kim was just one shot off the lead after a solid second round, carding four birdies for a 68 to stay firmly in contention. Kim was among the early starters, teeing off at 7 am, and she made the most of the calm morning conditions.

American Jennifer Kupcho carded a steady 69 to move to eight-under-par, placing herself firmly in the mix heading into the weekend at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Five players are a further shot behind on six-under par after round two. These include Ireland's Leona Maguire, Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul, Japan's Rio Takeda, India's Aditi Ashok, and Australia's Gabriela Ruffels.

After 36 holes of action at Evian Resort Golf Club, 74 players made the cut which fell at two-over par.