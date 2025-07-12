Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Violence erupts throughout immigration raid on ‘world’s largest cannabis farm’

2025-07-12 06:11:09
(MENAFN) A violent confrontation broke out on Thursday during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on Glass House Farms, a massive cannabis operation in Ventura County, California, which claims to be the largest legal cannabis producer in the world.

ICE agents arrived at the site near Camarillo in military-style vehicles to execute a warrant, triggering protests from demonstrators—some of whom carried Mexican flags and attempted to block access roads. Officers responded with tear gas after rocks were thrown at their vehicles. At least one protester was caught on video appearing to fire a weapon toward the agents. No injuries were reported.

According to a local ABC affiliate, at least ten people were detained. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the raid and pledged continued law enforcement efforts.

Glass House Farms issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that it had cooperated fully with the agents and their search warrants.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott later revealed that ten undocumented migrant children were found on the farm—eight of whom were unaccompanied. The facility is now under investigation for possible child labor violations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the raid as “inhumane,” criticizing President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller for spreading fear and instability in immigrant communities. Newsom accused Trump’s administration of targeting workers and businesses vital to the state’s economy.

Trump, who has prioritized a strict immigration crackdown, has pledged mass deportations and continues to blame Democrats and President Joe Biden for encouraging illegal migration through lax border policies.

