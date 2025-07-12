Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.36 To USD 70.61 Pb - KPC


2025-07-12 05:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil fell USD 1.36 to reach USD 70.61 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to Thursday's USD 71.97 pb, as reported by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent Crude rose by USD 1.72 to reach USD 70.36 pb, and West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.88 to reach USD 68.45 pb. (end)
