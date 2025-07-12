403
Gaza Genocide: Ongoing Israeli Attacks Kill Over 57,800 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 57,823 Palestinians have been confirmed dead in Israel's ongoing military campaign against Gaza, the Health Ministry announced on Friday, marking a grim milestone in the violence that has engulfed the region since October 2023.
According to a statement from the ministry, 61 bodies were recovered and transported to hospitals in the past 24 hours alone. The same period saw 231 more Palestinians injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 137,887 as a result of Israel’s aggressive offensive.
The statement further highlighted that many victims remain trapped under debris and along the roads, as rescue efforts continue to be obstructed by ongoing attacks. "Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said.
Additionally, the ministry reported that six Palestinians were killed and over 20 others wounded while attempting to collect humanitarian aid during the last 24 hours. This brings the total death toll of those targeted while seeking aid to 788, with over 5,199 others injured since May 27.
The Israeli military, which resumed its bombardment of Gaza on March 18, has claimed the lives of 7,261 Palestinians and left 25,846 more wounded since the escalation. This surge in violence shattered a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.
In related developments, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel faces a pending genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct during the conflict.
