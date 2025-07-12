Azerbaijan Marks Five Years Since Tovuz Battles Victory

MENAFN - AzerNews) Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Tovuz battles, a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's modern military history that ended with the country's decisive victory over Armenian forces,reports.

The conflict began on July 12, 2020, when Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire by shelling Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Tovuz, along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The attacks quickly escalated, involving large-caliber weapons, heavy artillery, and attempts by Armenian forces to mobilize armored vehicles and manpower across the frontier.

The Azerbaijani Army responded with precision strikes, destroying Armenian strongholds and inflicting heavy losses. Despite the scale of the provocation, Azerbaijan held its ground without conceding any territory.

On the first day of the battles, three Azerbaijani servicemen-Sergeant Vugar Sadigov, Senior Soldier Elshad Mammadov, and Private Khayyam Dashdemirov-were martyred, and several others were wounded, one of whom later died from his injuries. Clashes intensified into the night and continued over the next several days, marked by the use of tanks, mortars, and artillery.

On July 14, Azerbaijani heroes Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev were martyred alongside five other servicemen while defending the nation. A civilian, 76-year-old Aziz Azizov, was also killed when Armenian shells struck the village of Aghdam.

Though hostilities calmed temporarily on July 15, fighting resumed the next morning. One additional Azerbaijani serviceman was martyred on July 16.

By July 17, the Azerbaijani Army had successfully repelled the Armenian aggression. In total, 12 Azerbaijani servicemen made the ultimate sacrifice during the five-day battles. Their heroism remains etched in the country's memory as a symbol of resilience and patriotism.

The Tovuz battles sparked nationwide solidarity. On July 14, tens of thousands of citizens gathered in Baku to demonstrate their unwavering support for the Armed Forces and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. In response to the President's call, thousands of young people volunteered for military service through the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Many analysts view the Tovuz battles as a turning point that reignited the nation's resolve and paved the way for the 44-day Patriotic War, which led to the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

To assist civilians affected by Armenian shelling in the villages of Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu, Vahidli, Alibeyli, Yukhari Oysuzlu, and Ashaghi Oysuzlu in Tovuz, the government allocated 1 million manat from the Presidential Reserve Fund. Damaged homes and infrastructure in the region have since been fully restored.