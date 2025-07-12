Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Plans to Expand F-35 Fleet to 50

2025-07-12 03:01:19
(MENAFN) The German government is reportedly planning to expand its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by 15 units, bringing its total to 50. This move is said to be a direct response to unresolved tensions with France over the development of Europe's next-generation fighter jet program, FCAS, according to media.

The decision comes after the failure of Germany and France to align on the direction of the FCAS program, a critical joint initiative. As a result, Germany is looking to bolster its air capabilities by adding more U.S.-made F-35s to fill the gap, the report adds.

When asked about the report during a press briefing in Berlin, Kenneth Harms, spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, did not confirm the claim. "There are currently no plans in the Defense Ministry to procure further F-35s beyond those already contractually agreed," Harms said, offering no additional details on the matter.

Germany's initial decision in 2022 to purchase 35 F-35s aimed to replace its aging fleet of Tornado fighter jets, which play a crucial role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy. The new deal, which is expected to cost around €10 billion ($11.7 billion), is part of a broader modernization of the country's air forces.

The first of the new F-35s will be delivered to the German Air Force by 2026, with pilot and technician training to begin in the United States. By 2027, the jets will be stationed at Buchel Air Base and are slated to fully replace the Tornado aircraft by 2030.

