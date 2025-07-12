Bumrah Credits Learnings From Last England Tour For Fifer At Lord's
Bumrah was at his absolute best on the second day of play and gave India big relief with the wickets of Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104) and Chris Woakes (0) in the first session. The Indian pace spearhead also got scalps of Brydon Carse, who scored a vital half-century for the home side, and Jofra Archer to get his name etched in Lord's Honours Board.
“I thought about the slope on the last tour, it did not help. My lesson from that was not keep that in mind and I got the benefit of that. In these hot conditions, it is all about maximizing the new ball. It was not like that in the previous tour, that has been the major difference,” Bumrah said.
The pacer expressed his elation on getting his name on the coveted Honours Board at Lord's, a memory which he would like to share with his son when he grows up.
“Reality is I was tired. I can't jump around like a 21-year-old. I was happy that I contributed. The name on the Honours board feels good. It is something I can tell my son about when he is grown up,” the pacer said.
Bumrah's 5-74 reduced England to 387. In response, opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 53 steered India to 145/3 in 43 overs at stumps. Rishabh Pant, who is not out on 19, and Rahul have so far added 38 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership after quick dismissal of Karun Nair (40) and captain Shubman Gill (16).
