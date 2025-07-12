UN Talks On Israel-Palestinian Solution Set For Late July

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (NNN-AGENCIES) - An international conference meant to revive work on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been rescheduled for July 28-29, diplomatic sources said.

Originally set for mid-June, the conference at UN headquarters in New York was postponed at the last minute due to Israel's surprise military campaign against Iran.

It has now been rescheduled to late July, diplomatic sources said, although they could not provide details on any changes to the agenda or level of attending representatives. Heads of state and government had been expected to attend in June.

The conference was convened by the UN General Assembly and is co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called during his UK state visit for joint recognition by France and Britain of a Palestinian state, saying such moves are“the only hope for peace” in the region. - NNN-AGENCIES