UAE Flights: Air Arabia Resumes Operations To Damascus
UAE carrier Air Arabia on Thursday, July 10, resumed its non-stop service between Sharjah and Damascus following a long suspension.
The Sharjah-based carrier had suspended its route to the city in 2012 after the outbreak of the Syrian conflict.
Four daily non-stop flights will connect Sharjah and the Syrian capital. Flights from Sharjah will depart at 4.15am and 10.45am to land in Damascus at 6.30am and 1pm, respectively.
Flights will take off from Damascus at 7.30am and 2pm and reach Sharjah at 11.40am and 6.10pm, respectively.
Last month, Emirates announced the resumption of its flights to Damascu from July 16, with plans to expand these services to daily operations, effective October 26.
Dubai carrier flydubai resumed its daily flights to Damascus on June 26.
