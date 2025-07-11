Music For Microdosing (432 Hz): Steven Halpern's Latest Sound Therapy Album Enhances "Higher" Consciousness.

Sound therapy pioneer and GRAMMY-nominee Steven Halpern at his iconic Fender Rhodes electric piano.

"Music for Microdosing may be tailored for sub-perceptual psychedelic experiences, but its essence is universally accessible...a sonic tonic." - Igloo Magazine

- Microdosing researcher and bestselling author James Fadiman, PhDSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Long before Sound Therapy playlists were mass marketed to music fans, GrammyAward-nominated artist Steven Halpern was studying, scientifically testing, composing, recording and distributing his own sound therapy music. Today, he is positioned once again at the leading edge of the sound therapy marketplace, with a new collection of ambient soundscapes, made for the growing microdosing movement. Music For Microdosing (432 Hz) is now available on streaming platforms like Spotify and available as a physical CD everywhere CDs are sold, including Amazon and the artist's official website at StevenHalpernMusicA music review by Robin B. James in Igloo Magazine states,“Music for Microdosing may be tailored for sub-perceptual psychedelic experiences, but its essence is universally accessible. This is a sonic tonic for our overstimulated times, a tool for calm, insight, and integration. Whether paired with therapeutic practice, dreamwork, trip-sitting, or simple self-care, Halpern's music resonates on a cellular level, reflecting the deeper harmonics of the cosmos and ourselves.”Today, his signature sound and music–a unique orchestration of tone, time, space and frequency–continues to be an ideal complement for meditation, yoga, massage and other therapeutic bodywork, psychological counseling, and accelerated learning. Microdosing researcher and bestselling author James Fadiman, PhD, says,“Steven Halpern creates psycho-active soundscapes that are a beneficial addition to every consciousness explorer's playlist.”Halpern created the new album using his award-winning musical technique, which has proven effective for 50 years. Music For Microdosing (M4M) is specifically designed to naturally heighten listeners' receptivity to insights, inner guidance and creativity. The album is an effective aid for relaxation with or without imbibing substances, because the music automatically evokes the listener's innate relaxation response.“Once a relatively unknown practice, microdosing has gone mainstream in recent years,” reported Kelly Morrell in Healthline (June 26, 2024), adding“Some claim that taking small amounts, or microdoses, of psychedelic substances offers a range of mental and physical health benefits.” Doctors and therapists recommend pursuing such treatments only under proper medical supervision.Every aspect of the microdosing treatment environment deserves careful consideration. Listeners of Music For Microdosing may benefit from a synchronized hemispheric response in the deep alpha and deep theta brainwave states. In essence, the music contributes to an“entourage effect” by facilitating the synergistic combination of brain balancing, high coherence music and plant medicine.Creating this“sound therapy” music on his iconic Rhodes keyboard, Halpern is joined by Bansuri bamboo flute master Jorge Alfano, Golden Globe-winning composer Richard Horowitz, and guitar synthesist and keyboardist Michael Diamond on the fourth, sixth and ninth tracks, respectively.Music For Microdosing joins Halpern's growing discography of albums tuned to 432 Hertz, considered by a growing number of researchers, musicians and listeners to be more harmonious and natural than the modern standard tuning of 440 Hertz.“Sound Therapy Music” is the contemporary term for functional music that helps listeners relax, focus, enjoy more moments of mindfulness and inner peace.Academics, therapists and music critics have responded very positively to the album. In fact, the new CD debuted at the renowned Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies' (MAPS) annual conference: Psychedelic Science 2025: The Integration in Denver, Colorado ( )It is hard to think of anyone who has done more to champion the concept of sound therapy music than Steven Halpern, through his recordings, books, articles, podcasts and personal appearances throughout the US. He has been a liaison between the worlds of quantum science, brainwave biofeedback and therapeutic music throughout his career.Halpern launched the first independent New Age record label in 1975. When he released his first album in 1975, the term 'therapy' was controversial, and not understood as relating to wellness, optimal well-being and sound health. In fact, Halpern authored the first bestseller in the field –“SOUND HEALTH”– in 1985 (Harper and Row), which introduced the sound therapy concept to millions of individuals as well as the media and the fields of holistic and complementary medicine.The Los Angeles Times referred to the GRAMMY-nominee as“a founding father of New Age music” who launched a“Quiet Revolution” in modern instrumental music that focused more on creating harmony, coherence and balance rather than as mere entertainment.Steven's unique orchestration of tone, time, space and frequency, along with proven effectiveness, explains why people continue to discover his music year after year. Fans can listen to Music For Microdosing on all digital platforms, or purchase the album on Amazon.Listen now on Spotify:To learn more about Steven Halpern, visit StevenHalpernMusic.To connect with Steven Halpern, visit and comment on his Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram accounts.For more information, review copies, or interviews, please contact BethHilton(at)TheBCompany(dot)comTracklist:01. Music for Microdosing (432 Hz)02. Music is the Bridge (432 Hz)03. Timeless Truths (432 Hz)04. Whisper on the Wind (432 Hz) feat. Jorge Alfano05. Receiving Insights (432 Hz)06. Mindful Microdosing (432 Hz) feat. Michael Diamond07. Time Being II (432 Hz)08. Deeper Journeys (432 Hz)09. Inner Space Outer Space (432 Hz) feat. Richard Horowitz10. Root Chakra Resonance (432 Hz)11. Transformation (432 Hz)12. Heart Mind Coherence (432 Hz)13. Sonic Elevation (432 Hz)14. At Peace in the Present Moment (432 Hz)About Steven Halpern:Steven Halpern is a GRAMMYnominated, charting, multi-platinum selling recording artist, composer and producer; he began his career as a jazz/rock trumpet and guitar player. As he evolved, he began groundbreaking biofeedback research, books, articles and workshops around the country, helping to establish the field of sound therapy. Since the 1970s, he has been the leading advocate for the healing powers of music, and a presenter at over 100 mind/body/spirit conferences, as well as being featured on CBS-TV's“48 Hours” and the“Tomorrow Show” with Tom Snyder. His life story is featured on the Great Minds series on gaia, and a memoir is scheduled for release in 2025. Author of Tuning the Human Instrument (1977), Sound Health (Harper & Row, 1985), Steven has written articles for many leading wellness publications. In his role as an indie record label entrepreneur, he has produced collaborations with golden flute icon Paul Horn, harpist Georgia Kelly, shakuhachi/bansuri master Jorge Alfano, and sax/oboist Paul McCandless. Most of Steven's recordings are composed with the intention of harmonizing body, mind and spirit by creating ambient soundscapes in which time seems to stand still. Halpern's DEEP ALPHA: Brainwave Balancing Music for Meditation and Healing was a 2012 GRAMMYnominee and spent 64 weeks on Billboard's Top Ten New Age chart. His atmospheric compositions are recognized worldwide for their ability to help listeners resonate in the key of inner peace.“A founding father of New Age music.” - Los Angeles TimesLearn more at

MUSIC FOR MICRODOSING (432 Hz) by STEVEN HALPERN

