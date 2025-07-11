Montgomery Theater Announces Leadership Transition

Kristin Heckler, New Artistic Director

Montgomery Theater will mark a significant milestone as it transitions leadership for the first time, with the role of Artistic Director changing hands.

- Tom Quinn, Founding Artistic DirectorSOUDERTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In July 2025, Montgomery Theater will mark a significant milestone as it transitions leadership for the first time. When it was founded in 1993, all of Montgomery Theater's productions were performed in the basement of the former Souderton firehouse to a 70-person audience. In 2002, the main floor was renovated into the current 122-seat Main Stage. When reflecting upon the theater's history, Founding Artistic Director Tom Quinn says, "To my surprise, the old Field of Dreams adage, 'If you build it, they will come,' came true.”In July, Tom will pass the torch to Kristin Heckler, who will become the theater's new Executive Artistic Director. Kristin grew up in Sellersville where her family enjoyed a season subscription to Montgomery Theater. After graduating from Duke University, Kristin joined the theater as Box Office Manager and Production Associate before moving to New York to complete her MFA in Directing at The New School. Kristin returned to Montgomery Theater in 2022 as Managing and Associate Artistic Director.In a fitting full-circle moment, Montgomery Theater's other co-founder (and Tom's wife), Hope deFrenes, rejoined the staff in 2024 as Patron Services and Facilities Supervisor. Hope says she is looking forward to meeting new patrons and reconnecting with long time audience members“who have been coming the entire time we've been here.”Tom will remain on the Board of Directors and, of course, be just a phone call away. When asked about the transition, Tom remarks,“Clearly to me, [Kristin] has the ability to move us to a higher level of professionalism, and her vision will increase the respect and recognition as an elite Regional Theater in the Philadelphia area.”Kristin will continue the tradition of delivering the thought-provoking, professional theater that has made Montgomery Theater a community gem. She says,“our long-time patrons are the core of Montgomery Theater; we don't exist without them...and I hope to bring in new audiences by diversifying our programming so that hopefully more of our community feels represented.”Montgomery Theater is an intimate professional theater in Souderton dedicated to enriching the region by producing modern plays, musicals, and American classics. It also offers educational programs for local youth and is committed to ensuring equitable access to the performing arts in the Buxmont region.

